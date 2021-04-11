Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.1% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.95.

Apple stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

