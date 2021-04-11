GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report $7.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.55 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $640,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,029.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $14.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.06 million to $16.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.46 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $70.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 61,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,440. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $444.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

