GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.31 Million

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report sales of $130.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $133.71 million. GreenSky posted sales of $121.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $584.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $588.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $660.89 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $691.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. GreenSky’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 501,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

