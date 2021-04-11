GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.31 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report sales of $130.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $133.71 million. GreenSky posted sales of $121.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year sales of $584.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.20 million to $588.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $660.89 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $691.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. GreenSky’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. 501,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after buying an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 848,082 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit