Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GFED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GFED opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

