Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VNQI opened at $56.50 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $56.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.