Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 301,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161,242 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $9,639,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.83.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $241.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.12. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.