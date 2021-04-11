Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $21,071,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 531,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 324,107 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 280,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,123,000 after purchasing an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $10,756,000.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

QTS stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -170.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.57.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

