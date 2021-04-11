Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $686,000 Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $252.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $270.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

