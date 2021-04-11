Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,355 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE stock opened at $111.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.76 and a 12-month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.