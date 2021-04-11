GXChain Trading Up 31.7% This Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00002156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $90.00 million and approximately $21.08 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001081 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,141,382 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

