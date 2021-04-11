Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Increased to C$2.10 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday.

HTL opened at C$1.76 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. The company has a market cap of C$243.55 million and a P/E ratio of 251.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

