Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Increased to C$2.10 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday.

HTL opened at C$1.76 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of C$1.01 and a 1-year high of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. The company has a market cap of C$243.55 million and a P/E ratio of 251.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.44.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

