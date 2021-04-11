Head to Head Contrast: DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

46.9% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital $504.89 million 2.92 $122.64 million $1.45 8.01 DiamondRock Hospitality $938.09 million 2.28 $183.49 million $1.07 9.45

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ladder Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital 1 0 5 1 2.86 DiamondRock Hospitality 2 5 4 0 2.18

Ladder Capital presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.77%. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus target price of $7.56, indicating a potential downside of 25.20%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital and DiamondRock Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital 9.76% 5.86% 1.34% DiamondRock Hospitality -11.06% -2.84% -1.53%

Summary

Ladder Capital beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

