HealthEquity, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Shares of HQY opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,386.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $93.32.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock worth $17,905,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.