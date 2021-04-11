Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $33.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 512.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,259,000 after acquiring an additional 133,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,134,000 after acquiring an additional 816,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

