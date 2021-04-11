Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

HLX traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. 1,163,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,080. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $729.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 3.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 52,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 558.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.