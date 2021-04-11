HempCoin (THC) Trading 71.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 71.1% against the U.S. dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $5.73 million and $101,266.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,279.67 or 0.99890802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00010388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00112136 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001212 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005704 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,424,407 coins and its circulating supply is 261,289,257 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

