Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €96.27 ($113.25).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €98.60 ($116.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €89.45 and a 200-day moving average of €89.28. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

