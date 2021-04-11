Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HEN3. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €96.27 ($113.25).

HEN3 opened at €98.60 ($116.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.28. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

