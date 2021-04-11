Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of Heritage Insurance worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRTG. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.