Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Hold.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $67.53 and a one year high of $118.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

