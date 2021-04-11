Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HESM. Credit Suisse Group cut Hess Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE:HESM opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $411.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.33. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.4471 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.17%.

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $79,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 155,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 52,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

