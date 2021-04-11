Hexavest Inc. Buys 153,537 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 29,301.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,537 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $62.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

