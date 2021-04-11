Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,155 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $131.54 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

