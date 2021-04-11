Hexavest Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $222.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.25 and a 200 day moving average of $205.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.27 and a 12 month high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.41.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

