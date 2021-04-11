Hexavest Inc. Has $25.51 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 776,954 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

WFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

