Hexavest Inc. Sells 20,914 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,914 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after purchasing an additional 505,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,873,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

