Hexavest Inc. Sells 22,228 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,228 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

