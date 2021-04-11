Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

STRS opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.15 million for the quarter.

Stratus Properties Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

