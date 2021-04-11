HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will report $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.25 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $3.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $11.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.96 billion to $13.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.12 billion to $15.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on HFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,802 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.86. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

