Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Acquires 2,675 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1,179.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 632,635 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,588,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 44.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 520,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 160,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

