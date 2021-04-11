Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Boosts Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baxter International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.87.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $95.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

