Honest Price Reaches $0.0319 on Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Honest has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $37,436.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00296086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $437.96 or 0.00731822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,554.64 or 0.99513975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.44 or 0.00779413 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

