Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,678 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $30,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $227.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.02. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus upped their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

