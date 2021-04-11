Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,507,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512,380 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.71% of Hope Bancorp worth $103,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.27 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

