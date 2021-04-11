H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 59.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,545 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up about 1.8% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.48% of H&R Block worth $19,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in H&R Block by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.