Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,252 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.07% of Humana worth $35,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM opened at $417.74 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.54 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

