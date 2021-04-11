Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $16.92

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $17.50. Humanigen shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 10,068 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HGEN shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 570,343 shares of company stock worth $10,818,028 over the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Humanigen by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

