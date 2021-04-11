HUNT (HUNT) Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $52.60 million and $81,482.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00054743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00082025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.02 or 0.00609818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00031998 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

