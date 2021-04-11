Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Identiv alerts:

Shares of Identiv stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. Identiv has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $13.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Identiv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.