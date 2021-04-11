IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42. IDEX reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.89.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 24.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $217.42. The stock had a trading volume of 511,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a 12-month low of $141.86 and a 12-month high of $218.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.27.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.