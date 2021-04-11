Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Illumina reported sales of $859.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $403.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,297 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

