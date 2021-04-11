Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $96.75 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $56.64 million and approximately $980,633.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $96.75 or 0.00161639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.48 or 0.00296520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00729462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,324.38 or 1.00783063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.67 or 0.00804727 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00017927 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,420 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

