Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $36.06

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.06, but opened at $36.86. Immunocore shares last traded at $36.29, with a volume of 2,063 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63.

Immunocore Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

