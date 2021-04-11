Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Trading Up 2.7%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $74.72. Approximately 768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 232,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $665,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,477.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock valued at $18,634,454. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $360,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,633,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

