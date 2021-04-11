Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POCT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the period.

Shares of POCT stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $28.76.

