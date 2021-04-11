Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.44.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 748.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,309. 49.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

