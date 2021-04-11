Insider Buying: Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Insider Buys 19,700 Shares of Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) insider Altius Minerals Corporation purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$563,814.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$15.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.65 and a 12-month high of C$17.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$15.25 to C$17.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

