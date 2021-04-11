Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $1,092,150.00 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $1,092,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00.
  • On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00.
  • On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit