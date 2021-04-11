Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $1,092,150.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $1,092,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $577,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $948,326.77.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -408.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

