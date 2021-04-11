Insider Selling: EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX) Director David M. Cole sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$21,069.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,462,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,173,804.55.

David M. Cole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, David M. Cole sold 3,700 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$15,360.18.

On Monday, April 5th, David M. Cole sold 3,000 shares of EMX Royalty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.18, for a total transaction of C$12,553.20.

CVE:EMX opened at C$4.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The company has a market cap of C$339.98 million and a P/E ratio of -55.56. EMX Royalty Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.92.

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

