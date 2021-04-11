Insider Selling: Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Sells $15,200.00 in Stock

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $15,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 131.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dawson James upped their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 567,911 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $615,000. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

